DENTON — The Ridgely man charged with striking a Natural Resources Police officer during a traffic stop in 2021 pleaded guilty to assault and eluding police at a plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday, May 10.
Bryan Missimer, 20, entered an Alford plea for one count of second-degree assault, one count of fleeing from police and causing bodily injury and one count of resisting arrest.
An Alford plea does not require a defendant to admit guilt, but acknowledges there’s likely enough evidence for a conviction had the case gone to trial.
Caroline County Circuit Judge Heather L. Price sentenced Missimer to 13 years in jail and suspended all but six months after Missimer entered the plea in his best interest. The state dismissed the remaining charges.
The charges stemmed from a late-night traffic stop gone awry in Tuckahoe State Park in Queen Anne on Aug. 24, 2021. A Natural Resources Police officer stopped Missimer’s vehicle after observing him speeding.
During the stop, Officer William Ruffner was notified that Missimer’s driver’s license was suspended. As Ruffner returned to the vehicle, he heard it shift into drive. As the vehicle accelerated, Ruffner said that it ran over his left foot, causing a non-life-threatening injury.
In a September 2021 court hearing, Ruffner also testified that the vehicle proceeded up the road and “fishtailed” around in a U-turn, then continued to accelerate toward him with the headlights shining directly at him.
Missimer drove away from the scene and wasn’t able to be located that night. He had not been told that he was free to leave then.
Missimer was later located at his residence by police and taken into custody. He also attempted to escape from custody that same day by breaking free from a patrol car, but was apprehended in a foot chase.
He was held at the Caroline County Detention Center from late August to late January before being released on a GPS ankle monitor.
Price handed down a guilty verdict to all three counts under Missimer’s Alford plea.
Prior to sentencing recommendations from the prosecution and defense, Ruffner gave a victim impact statement to the court about the effects the injury had on his life and career.
The injury to his ankle caused him to lose work, undergo multiple doctors’ appointments and attend physical therapy, Ruffner said. He was on crutches for three months and initially unable to work at all, then was placed on desk duty.
Ruffner was also given a 20% disability rating in that ankle, reportedly for the rest of his life. He explained his experience with a recurring pain that regularly acts up and flares in cold weather, and nothing can really be done to fix that pain, he said.
His active lifestyle was also affected by the injury, and he shared that he’s found himself taking more breaks to rest his ankle.
In giving a sentencing recommendation, Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley said he was trying to make a balance between Missimer’s young age and the impact of Ruffner’s injuries on his life and work.
Riley recommended the maximum penalty of 10 years for the second-degree assault charge and suspending all but one year of active incarceration, a three-year fully suspended sentence running concurrent with the assault charge for fleeing from police and injuring an officer, and a three-year fully suspended sentence for resisting arrest. He also recommended five years of supervised probation.
Missimer’s defense attorney Dana Boston described the incident as an unfortunate situation with disastrous consequences, and called Missimer’s choice to run from Ruffner that night an “idiotic decision.”
Boston said that Missimer didn’t realize Ruffner’s foot was under the wheel and he didn’t intend to harm the officer, or for the situation to turn out this way at all.
He also explained that Missimer works multiple jobs as an automotive technician and provided letters from his bosses, which spoke highly of the 20-year-old and requested leniency in sentencing. Additionally, Missimer’s girlfriend is pregnant and expecting their son shortly, he said.
Missimer has already been punished to an extent, Boston argued — he had just over five months of time served in jail in connection to the two cases. Since pretrial release on the GPS ankle monitor, Missimer has been fully compliant.
Boston asked the court to suspend the 10-year assault sentence down to six months of active incarceration, along with fully suspended sentences for the other two charges.
Missimer’s mother and future father-in-law also spoke in court to request leniency.
Missimer’s mother stated that her son is “not a bad boy, he made a bad choice.” He’s paid off fines, is working to get his license back and his son is due any day, she said. His future father-in-law said that Missimer has learned a valuable lesson and hoped the court would give him leniency to be there for his son’s birth.
Missimer also addressed the court, owning up to his fault in the incident.
“What I did was very immature and really irresponsible,” he said, adding that he didn’t know why he did it.
He apologized to Ruffner too, saying he didn’t intend to hurt him. He acknowledged that if he had just stayed compliant with the officer, he wouldn’t be in the situation.
Missimer also reflected on his five months in jail, saying that after his experience there, he knew he didn’t want to go back. He resolved to do everything he could to be a good man.
Price mulled over handing down a sentence for some time, later bringing up that the court had conflicting concerns due to Ruffner’s fear for his life and permanent disability and Missimer’s young age.
“I hope you understand that was very dangerous,” Price said to Missimer.
She pointed out that at age 20, a person’s brain and decision making abilities aren’t even fully formed, and Missimer had the ability to seriously maim or kill Ruffner by driving away quickly and coming close to him.
However, she also acknowledged that Missimer was taking full responsibility for his actions — something she doesn’t see many defendants do.
Price agreed to Boston’s recommended sentence — 13 years fully suspended with six months of active incarceration. She gave Missimer credit for 155 days, leaving him to serve about 25 days in jail.
Following his release, Missimer will be on supervised probation for five years. He’ll also have to complete 250 hours of community service during his first two years of probation.
Price added that she hoped she would never see Missimer back in court.
“Yes ma’am,” he replied.
