Maryland officials say they have broken up a sophisticated contraband smuggling ring at a state correctional facility in Hagerstown that involved using drones to drop drugs as well cellphones and chargers in the prison yard.
The inmate who led that smuggling effort recruit outside help via Instagram, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
Prison and police officials say they also made arrests in two other smuggling rings at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in the western part of the state.
The alleged drone conspiracy was quarterbacked by inmate Jose Tapia, 36, who “recruited two civilians via Instagram and paid them to try to fly drones over the RCI fence and drop drugs and other contraband for Tapia to receive and redistribute within RCI,” according to the attorney general’s office.
Police said they “interrupted On September 7, 2022, law enforcement interrupted an attempted drone delivery and arrested Guy Austin and Miya Scott. Investigators also recovered a drone Austin and Scott had crashed the evening prior while attempting to make a delivery. The recovered packages attached to the drones included drugs, tools, cell phones, phone chargers, SIM cords, headphones, and thumb drives.”
Austin, 30, of Baltimore, Scott, 25, of Baltimore, and Tapia all face drug and contraband charges.
Another alleged scheme involved a “dietary officer” who worked in the prison kitchen and who also worked at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County. According to the attorney general’s office, Temille Ashby, a 33-year-old dietary correctional officer with the state, would smuggle drugs into Roxbury prison for inmate Jamal Brown.
The 33-year-old inmate worked in the prison kitchen and would distribute the drugs to other inmates, according to state prosecutors.
Maryland authorities said in November that Ashby was discovered with a bundle of 158 strips of Suboxone — which Ashby had hidden within her body cavity,” according to the attorney general’s office.
“Suboxone is sold for $100 a strip inside of prison. Financial records showed that Ashby had received approximately $16,132 in payments on Cash App from Brown and his family members,” the attorney general’s office said.
Ashby and Brown face contraband and other charges.
Another smuggling scheme entailed an inmate, Akeem Banks, 29, collecting drugs and contraband during visits to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore for medical treatments.
“Friends and family of other RCI inmates would hide bundles of drugs and other contraband within bathrooms at UMMC, which Banks would collect during his visits to the hospital. Banks hid the contraband in his clothing and smuggled the items back to RCI,” according to announcement by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown on May 25.
Banks would smuggle cigarettes, flash drivers, power adaptors, cell hones and drugs — including fentanyl — in the Hagerstown prison.
Four other individuals — including inmates Jason Butler, 44, and Deven Matos, 29 and “outside facilitators” Tracy Williams, 49, of Brooklyn, Maryland, and Ketih Shuford, 26, of Waldorf —also faced charges in the UMMC hospital smuggling effort.
Investigators said the broader smuggling ring investigation started in April 2022 after the discovery of drugs and other contraband smuggled back from the Baltimore hospital.
