CAMBRIDGE — A man faces armed robbery and other charges after allegedly using a pocket knife to hold up a gas station on Monday morning, June 21, in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police Department officers responded to a reported armed robbery at about 8:12 a.m. to the Exxon station on the 300 block of Ocean Gateway (U.S. Route 50).
CPD spokesman Capt. Justin Todd said Adrian Rideout of Cambridge, 29, was arrested a short distance away from the store after he allegedly stole several items in the store and demanded money with a silver pocket knife in his hand.
Police said the store clerk confirmed Rideout was the person inside the store with the knife, and Rideout was arrested without incident and charged with armed robbery, assault charges, weapons charges along with theft and other related offenses. He is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
