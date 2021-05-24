STEVENSVILLE — A juvenile has been charged with vandalizing 82 vehicles at Kent Island High School with orange paint and the drawings of a “male body part,” according to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office.
QACSO officials said via a social media post that the vandalism occurred Thursday, May 20.
A school resource officer at the high school responded to the student parking lot and located a suspect “who admitted to the vandalism,” according to the post.
The juvenile’s father was called to the school and took custody of the suspect.
The alleged vandal faces discipline from the school system and has been charged with one count of malicious destruction of property scheme and one count of disruption of school activity, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police did not specifically identify the “male body part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.