FEDERALSBURG — Federalsburg Police said an armed robbery attempt was interrupted Tuesday when Sgt. Brian McNeill stopped at a local store on his way to work.
Chief of Police Michael McDermott said the officer observed some suspicious activity when entering the Royal Farms on Federalsburg Highway around 11:30 p.m. May 2. His radio broadcast someone was threatening a person with a firearm as the suspects appeared in front of him ... unaware of his presence.
Responding to McNeill's alert, Cpl. Thomas Brannan intercepted the suspect vehicle as it fled the parking area, while McNeill and Pfc. Josh Weaver confronted an armed subject fleeing the area on foot. The chase was brief with a juvenile suspect giving up as Weaver made escape impossible. The other suspect linked to the pistol was taken into custody by McNeill as he attempted to hide under a trailer. A handgun and two loaded magazines were recovered from this pair.
A 17-year-old juvenile male from Bridgeville was arrested carrying extra magazines and ammunition.
Christopher Michael Parsons, 18, of Hurlock, was charged as an adult with underage handgun possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and first-degree assault after pointing the pistol at a juvenile while in the parking area of the store in addition to other crimes. At a bail review hearing May 4, he was ordered held without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 4.
Two juveniles were apprehended from from the fleeing vehicle. One, age 17, was wanted on an active warrant on escape charges. He was incarcerated at a juvenile facility in Wicomico County. The second juvenile, age 16, was wanted in Delaware on runaway charges. Delaware released her to a family member following processing.
"Sgt. McNeill, and all of our staff, always keep a lookout for any bad guys. All three of our officers did an outstanding job protecting the public that night," McDermott said.
