CHESTERTOWN — A 15-year-old biy from the Chestertown area who was stabbed earlier this month during what police here described as a “melee” has been released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, while his alleged assailant is on home detention pending trial.
Nicole Lynn Mason, 47, of Betterton was served an arrest warrant Thursday night, July 7 at her residence, according to Chestertown Police Chief Ronald Dixon.
Police arrested Mason after she was released from the hospital.
Mason is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
She initially was held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail.
On Friday, July 8, during a bail review in the District Court for Kent County, Mason was released on $5,000 unsecured personal bond.
On Monday, in a subsequent hearing, she was placed on home detention.
Mason has a preliminary hearing Aug. 1 when a district court judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe that she committed the offenses.
Mason is accused of stabbing the 15-year-old and Miekyl Cyn’sere Kamar Hawkes, 18, of Smyrna, Delaware, on Saturday night, July 2, in the 200-block of N. Lynchburg Street in the area of Calvert Street.
The 15-year-old was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of a puncture wound to the lower left abdomen. He was released Thursday, July 7.
Hawkes also was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of stab wounds to the upper right abdomen and right arm.
He was released Monday, July 4.
The knife has not been recovered, according to police.
The teens were injured during a confrontation involving Mason, a man who police identified as her boyfriend, and a group of eight to 10 people, according to Chief Dixon.
Mason and her boyfriend also were injured.
She suffered multiple fractures to her face and other injuries, according to police, and was transported to Shock Trauma.
Mason’s boyfriend, identified as a 27-year-old Betterton man, was treated in the emergency room at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and released.
CPD is investigating the assault of Mason and her boyfriend. Dixon said he anticipates that charges will be filed.
