CAMBRIDGE — After just over an hour of deliberation Friday evening, a jury found a Baltimore man guilty on all counts in the April 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old man.
Following four full days of trial, a Dorchester County jury found James Andre Reddick, 31, guilty of all 19 charges, including first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, assault, robbery and numerous handgun offenses.
The guilty verdict comes over two and a half years after the body of 25-year-old Deontae Belcher was found by a utility crew in the woods along Horns Point Road in Cambridge on May 1, 2020 — two weeks after he was shot four times and left to rot in the woods, prosecutors said.
Over the course of the trial, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard and specially appointed prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah presented extensive evidence, including cell phone records, surveillance footage and receipts, to convince the jury that Reddick was the gunman responsible for Belcher’s murder.
Belcher’s mother reported her son missing to the Baltimore County Police Department on April 18, 2020, saying he hadn’t been seen since a week prior. She also told police that he left his home in a gold Buick with two others: India Fletcher, a co-defendant also charged in Belcher’s death, and her boyfriend, who was later identified as Reddick.
Prosecutors presented a series of surveillance videos showing that the three traveled together and were seen in numerous locations in Cambridge between April 12 and April 15. The gold Buick, registered to Fletcher, that the group drove in appeared to have a noticeably different tire on the front passenger side — a key factor in easily identifying the car in the footage.
Just before 9 a.m. April 15, Fletcher’s gold Buick was captured on surveillance cameras driving west on U.S. Route 50. The same Buick was seen driving toward and later away from an area on Horns Point Road, close to where Belcher’s body was found.
Using data from cell towers and Belcher’s phone, investigators found his phone was in the area of a hotel the three had stayed in that morning and later traveled toward the Horns Point Road area. Belcher’s phone was stationary between 9:07 a.m. and 9:26 a.m. in that area, then traveled back into the city after 9:30 a.m.
Additional data showed his phone headed west toward Easton across the Malkus Bridge after 11:30 a.m. The last recorded location data from Belcher’s phone showed it was in the area of the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore just after 2 p.m. The phone never came back on the network, according to an FBI special agent trained in cell analysis who testified during the trial.
However, Reddick’s phone went off of the cell network the night before the murder and remained off until later that morning when he and Fletcher traveled back to Baltimore.
License plate reader data was also used to obtain the locations of the gold Buick, which was captured traveling west on the Bay Bridge and on Interstate 95 in the Baltimore area in the early afternoon following the murder.
Additionally, Belcher’s debit card was used to withdraw $1,000 at a Walmart in Dundalk that same afternoon.
Belcher’s body was located about two weeks after he was murdered. An autopsy by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Fletcher, the co-defendant in the case, was the state’s star witness in the trial. She was arrested and charged in Belcher’s murder in early May 2020. After discussions with her attorney, Fletcher elected to participate in a proffer with investigators and provide a detailed account of how Reddick murdered Belcher. In exchange, all charges against her would be dismissed.
Fletcher told police the three were in the Cambridge area the morning of April 15 when they decided to drive to a rural wooded area on Horns Point Road so Reddick and Belcher could shoot their guns. Fletcher said she remained in her car while the two walked in the woods.
Fletcher told investigators that she heard several rapid shots coming from the woods, then Reddick came back by himself. Reddick reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Belcher in connection to grievances about another incident — a separate shooting the two had committed in Anne Arundel County just days before that Belcher had talked about too much.
However, investigators found holes in Fletcher’s account, leading to the dismissal offer being rescinded.
Fletcher remained in jail for a year after the murders until talking to police again in May 2021, eventually striking up another deal: a truthful account of what happened in exchange for a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a time served sentence.
Several months before Fletcher agreed to talk to investigators again, Reddick attempted to persuade Fletcher to recant her statements to police in the hopes that it would free him from the charges. Correctional officers at the detention center found the letter from Reddick within Fletcher’s belongings in December 2020. Charges accusing him of attempting to intimidate a witness were filed, but later marked as stet.
Throughout the trial, Reddick’s defense attorney Michelle Barnes extensively questioned Fletcher’s credibility as a main point in her arguments asserting Reddick’s innocence, pointing out that Fletcher was the only person making allegations against Reddick and that she set herself up for a “sweetheart deal.”
After four days of trial, closing arguments began around 6 p.m. Friday.
Belcher wasn’t a saint, but he was a beloved son, Vignarajah reaffirmed from his opening statement. And while Belcher had talked “too much” about the shooting he and Reddick had committed in Anne Arundel County several days before he was killed, the 25-year-old didn’t deserve a death sentence for that, he said.
Refuting Barnes’ consistent denial of Fletcher’s credibility, Vignarajah said there was “overwhelming evidence” that two people were involved, pointing to surveillance footage where the three were captured together and adding that the gunman was as guilty in the murder as the getaway driver.
“What she knows for sure is that the two of them went to this crime scene, committed this crime and left,” Vignarajah said.
And if the jury didn’t trust Fletcher, they could trust the cell data, he added.
In her closing argument, Barnes reasserted that “all roads lead to India.” Fletcher was the one who wanted to come to Cambridge, Barnes said, adding that she was looking to expand her alleged “thriving drug operation” to the city’s high drug and crime areas.
Prosecutors had asserted an “overwhelming” amount of evidence against Reddick while also acknowledging Fletcher as a flawed witness, Barnes said, pointing out that the state hadn’t brought in other witnesses who saw Belcher in Cambridge to testify. She also emphasized that Fletcher was unable to keep certain details straight, such as how long she’d dated Reddick, how she met Belcher, whether or not she saw Reddick with a gun and if she was scared of him.
“It wasn’t overwhelming; I would actually suggest it’s underwhelming,” she said of the evidence.
After an hour of deliberations, the jury found Reddick guilty on all counts.
Belcher’s mother, sitting in the front row on the prosecution’s side, quietly cried as the clerk affirmed the jury’s findings. Reddick shook his head several times before turning and holding out his wrists, asking officers to handcuff him and take him out of the courtroom.
Dorchester Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson ordered a full presentence investigation and deferred sentencing until the report came back. Reddick is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder.
Fletcher is scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Following the verdict, Leonard thanked state and local law enforcement and Vignarajah for their work on the case, noting that without the intensive investigation, the guilty verdict would not have been possible. She extended her sincere condolences to Belcher’s family and thanked the jury for their attention over the course of the trial.
Vignarajah said the case was a "rare and important collaboration" across law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, adding the thoroughness and diligence of the investigation could serve as a model for cases across the state.
“The family deserved a measure of justice, not on a street corner or in the woods, but in a courtroom,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.