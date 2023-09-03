EASTON — Following a three-day trial, a Talbot County jury found a Baltimore man guilty of large-scale theft and theft conspiracy in connection to an Easton jewelry store theft last year.
On Wednesday, the jury convicted Ondray M. Gwynn, 64, of two charges: theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 and conspiracy to commit theft of $25,000 to under $100,000.
The charges against Gwynn stemmed from his part in the theft of over $92,000 worth of diamonds from Shearer the Jeweler on March 5, 2022.
According to charging documents, Gwynn and four other men entered the store at different times. Once in the store, three of the men spoke to employees, distracting them, while a fourth — later identified by police as Gwynn — stole diamonds from the store’s safe.
Police learned that Gwynn and two other men attempted a distraction theft at a different jewelry store in Easton prior to the theft from Shearer the Jeweler.
Six men, including Gwynn, were charged in connection to the diamond theft.
Darryl Lomax, 61, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 in March. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Charges against Robert Weathers, 62, of Gwynn Oak, were marked stet in April. Weathers was one of the men who entered Shearer the Jeweler, police said in charging documents.
Alonzo Colvin, 60, of Baltimore, was identified as a driver involved with and charged in the theft scheme. Police said he did not enter the jewelry store. Colvin failed to appear for a status conference in December, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Another Baltimore man was accused of involvement in the theft, but charges against him were later dismissed.
Charges against Nathan Burrell, 68, of York, Pennsylvania, were abated by death in July, according to court records.
Gwynn is scheduled to be sentenced in Talbot County Circuit Court on Oct. 13.
