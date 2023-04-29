CAMBRIDGE — A Baltimore man was sentenced Friday to two life sentences plus 20 years for his role in the April 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Cambridge.
Dorchester County Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson handed down two life sentences — one without the possibility of parole — to James Andre Reddick for his role in the murder of Deontae Belcher. An additional 20 years of active incarceration were added onto the two life sentences for using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
In January, a jury found Reddick, 32, guilty of all 19 counts in connection to Belcher’s death, including first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, assault, robbery and numerous handgun offenses.
The sentence comes nearly three years after Belcher’s body was found by a utility crew in the woods along Horns Point Road in Cambridge on May 1, 2020 — two weeks after he was shot four times and left to rot in the woods, prosecutors said.
Belcher’s mother first reported her son missing to the Baltimore County Police Department on April 18, 2020, saying he hadn’t been seen since a week prior. She told police that he left his home in a gold Buick with two others: co-defendant India Fletcher and her boyfriend, later identified as Reddick.
Prosecutors said the three traveled together to Cambridge and were captured on surveillance footage in numerous locations throughout the city between April 12 and April 15.
The gold Buick, registered to Fletcher, was captured on surveillance cameras just before 9 a.m. April 15 driving west on U.S. Route 50. The same Buick was seen driving toward and later away from a wooded area on Horns Point Road, close to where Belcher’s body was found.
Using data from cell towers, police determined that Belcher’s phone had traveled to the Horns Point Road area just after 9 a.m. and was stationary there between 9:07 a.m. and 9:26 a.m. before traveling back toward Cambridge.
Additional cell tower data showed that Belcher’s phone traveled across the Malkus Bridge around 11:30 a.m. License plate reader data showed the gold Buick traveling west on the Bay Bridge and on Interstate 95 in the Baltimore area in the early afternoon hours.
The last recorded location data from Belcher’s phone showed it in the area of the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore around 2 p.m. before going off of the cell network.
Police learned Reddick’s phone went off of the cell network the night before the murder, and did not come back on until later in the morning when he and Fletcher traveled back toward Baltimore.
Prosecutors also pointed out that Belcher’s debit card was used to withdraw $1,000 at a Walmart in Dundalk that afternoon.
A more complete picture of what happened that day did not come together until police spoke with Fletcher.
Fletcher, 26, was arrested and charged in Belcher’s murder in early May 2020, but she elected to speak with investigators and provide a detailed account of how Reddick murdered Belcher in exchange for a dismissal of all charges.
Fletcher told investigators that on the morning of the murder, the group decided to drive to a rural wooded area on Horns Point Road to shoot their guns. Fletcher remained in her car while Belcher and Reddick walked in the woods.
Fletcher told investigators she recalled hearing several rapid shots from the woods before seeing Reddick come back alone. Reddick reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Belcher over worries that Belcher would talk about a separate shooting the two had been involved with in Anne Arundel County several days earlier.
Investigators later rescinded the offer to dismiss the charges after finding holes in Fletcher’s account. She spent another year in jail before speaking to police again in May 2021, striking up a new deal: a truthful account of what happened in exchange for a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and a time served sentence.
Fletcher also served as the prosecution’s main witness in Reddick’s trial in January. After the trial concluded, she was given a life sentence with all but the time served — just over two and a half years — suspended, along with five years of supervised probation.
At the start of Friday’s hearing, a defense motion for a new trial was deliberated and ultimately dismissed before specially appointed prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah moved into the state’s sentencing recommendations on each of the 19 counts.
Belcher’s mother and sister spoke on the long-lasting impacts of Belcher’s murder during Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Anita Thomas, Belcher’s mother, said her heart still skips a few beats every time she passes his room. She remembered her son getting in the car with Reddick and Fletcher — the last time she ever saw him.
“(Reddick) destroyed my family,” she said, adding that it was still devastating.
Belcher’s sister shared similar sentiments, saying that she’s “in pain, a lot of pain.”
Specially appointed prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah emphasized Reddick’s “significant” criminal history, both in juvenile and adult records, noting that the sentences imposed in previous convictions did not appear to reflect change in his conduct.
He asserted that Reddick lured Belcher to his death, then killed him “execution style” with four gunshots to his head, back and chest. Reddick’s conduct after the murder in taking Belcher’s wallet and later attempting to influence Fletcher to recant her testimony reflect not only premeditation and malice, but a lack of remorse.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard said sentencing guidelines in the case recommended two life sentences — one for first-degree murder and one for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder — and 50 to 80 years of additional time for the remaining charges.
Barnes asked the judge to consider Reddick’s personal life: he lived on the streets at a young age and later dealt with significant issues from lead poisoning, which led him down a path that didn’t allow him to be as productive as he could’ve been.
She also asked the judge to consider the appropriateness of the prosecution’s heavy sentencing recommendation in the context of Fletcher’s time served sentence, calling the difference “wildly disproportionate.”
Barnes emphasized that Fletcher was also a participant and actively chose to allow the murder to happen, saying that all she needed to do was send Belcher a text message telling him to not get in the car. What happened that day was a result of Fletcher failing to act, she said.
In terms of a sentencing recommendation, she asked the judge to only sentence Reddick on the first-degree murder charge.
Reddick did not speak at the sentencing hearing, though Barnes said he wanted to express concern for Belcher’s family.
Before handing down the sentence, Wilson spoke briefly on the presentence investigation report, reflecting on how many other people, especially in Baltimore, had experienced circumstances similar to Reddick’s upbringing.
“The life Mr. Reddick has led is a life I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” he said.
Wilson found Reddick’s long history of violent crimes concerning, noting that his desire to commit those crimes was not abated by time spent in the criminal justice system. Reddick had spent time in prison before, with his most recent release in December 2019, just four months before shooting Belcher.
Calling the case one of the “coldest” murders he’d seen, Wilson said it was chilling to see surveillance video of the gold Buick driving Belcher to his death, all while he had no idea what was happening. He added that it was hard to describe the murder in any other way than the prosecutors’ description: an execution.
He acknowledged Barnes’ argument on disparity in sentencing recommendations between Fletcher and Reddick, but noted that the court was constrained by the plea agreement in her case. If Fletcher violates the terms of her probation, she faces serving the life sentence, he said.
In handing down sentences for the 19 counts, beginning with first-degree murder, Wilson emphasized that he believed the “calculated killing” deserved the strictest penalty: life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reddick was sentenced to a second term of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole for the conspiracy charge.
Two 15-year sentences were handed down for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, but both will be served concurrently with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
Sentences for the numerous other firearm charges were merged into the 20-year sentence for using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
Following the hearing, Leonard said she respected Wilson’s attention to detail in delivering the sentences.
“This type of gun violence is not going to be accepted in Dorchester County,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.