DENTON — A Greensboro woman will serve six months of a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to fourth-degree burglary in a case dating back to 2019.
The former Goldsboro residence of Jonathan and Tammy Merson was broken into in August 2019, according court records. A neighbor of the Mersons, Brandon McFayden, observed a vehicle leaving the residence, stopped it and obtained their identification, according to Caroline State’s Attorney Joseph A. Riley.
Valerie Ann McFarland was accompanied by her two adult children and an infant grandchild, he said.
McFayden notified Jonathan Merson, who returned to the house and found evidence of a break-in, which he reported to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Amber Hafner investigated the case. When questioned, McFarland admitted to going to the property and entering the building, police said.
McFarland, now 45, pleaded guilty April 29 before Caroline Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell, who sentenced her to three years in the Caroline County Detention Center with all but six months suspended. When she is released, she will be on two years probation.
Riley acknowledged “the quick, selfless actions of Mr. McFayden.”
“This case goes to show that Caroline County is a special place because of neighbors looking out for one another,” Riley said.
