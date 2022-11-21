CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas was arrested and charged with second-degree assault Sunday.
Cephas, 41, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection to an incident that occurred inside her home Sunday afternoon.
Cambridge Police responded to the home just after noon and spoke with Charles Saunders, who said he lives with Cephas.
According to charging documents, Saunders told police that around 11 a.m., Cephas came into the bedroom after returning from the airport and began arguing over a text message he received the night before.
Saunders gave police a nearly two-minute video of the alleged assault, which was also posted on social media.
While arguing, Cephas grabbed a black metal object from the bed frame and swung it at Saunders, striking his left tricep, according to the police report. The responding officer observed redness to Saunders' tricep and took photos of the injury.
Cephas then grabbed an air freshener can and attempted to strike Saunders again, but Cephas' son and mother stepped in between the two, police said.
Cephas was arrested and initially ordered held without bond by a district court commissioner.
Cephas was originally scheduled for a bail review Monday morning in the Dorchester County District Court. However, the case was heard later in the morning by District Administrative Judge Gerald Vaughn Purnell in the Worcester County District Court in Snow Hill.
Following the bail review, Cephas was released on her own recognizance.
According to online court records, Cephas is scheduled for a trial in the Dorchester County District Court on Dec. 28.
