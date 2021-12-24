CAMBRIDGE — Police in Cambridge have again arrested a man accused of panhandling on Monday night in downtown Cambridge.
Cambridge police said 61-year-old Roger A. Dennis was arrested at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, near the intersection of Race Street and Washington Street.
Dennis was panhandling and attempting to pull on door handles to vehicles as they are stopped at that intersection, said Cambridge Police Department spokesman Capt. Justin Todd.
Todd said the responding officer found Dennis walking in the middle of the roadway with both hands up and blocking the passage of an approaching vehicle until it had to come to a stop.
Dennis has been cited multiple times for panhandling and has several open cases as officers have arrested him in the past several months for trespassing, harassment and other charges throughout the Cambridge, particularly the downtown business district.
Dennis was again placed under arrest and charged with reckless endangerment, harassment, disturbing the peace and hinder passage, and fail to obey. Dennis was later seen by the Dorchester County court commissioner and is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on no bond.
The issue of panhandling and further legal restrictions on the activity has been the topic of discussion at more than one Cambridge city council meeting, including the Dec. 13 meeting.
Dennis’s trial on the Dec. 20 charges is scheduled for Feb. 9 in Dorchester County District Court.
