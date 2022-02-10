EASTON — A Cambridge man is in custody after detectives say he was in possession of child pornography.
Detectives from the Easton Police Department, along with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, arrested Richard Wesley Robinson, 72, of Cambridge, on Feb. 9.
The investigation into Robinson began in September 2021 when detectives at the Easton Police Department assigned to the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about an internet user who was in possession of child pornography.
The task force is made up of police agencies from around the state that work together to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation. The task force also provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education.
Further investigation and multiple search and seizure warrants allowed detectives to identify Robinson as the individual involved.
After examining a large amount of evidence, police uncovered images that led to identifying a child under the age of 16 with whom Robinson had sexual contact. This sexual contact occurred in Easton in 2018, police said.
According to police, Robinson captured images of the victim. Detectives were later able to confirm the identity of the child.
Robinson is facing two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sex abuse of a minor with continued course of conduct, two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, and two counts of third-degree sex offense. He’s also facing child pornography charges: 22 counts of filming a child in a sex act and 22 counts of knowingly allowing a child to engage in a sexual act.
This investigation is ongoing. The Easton Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding Robinson or this investigation to contact detectives at 410-822-1111.
If you or someone you know is experiencing child sexual abuse, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services (DSS) at 410-770-4848 or contact local law enforcement. Callers may remain anonymous.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
