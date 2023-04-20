EASTON — A Cambridge man was charged Tuesday in connection to Monday’s robbery at the Bank of America in downtown Easton.
Investigators identified Todd Holtzman, 57, as the suspect in the Bank of America robbery.
Holtzman was arrested by the Easton Police Department Tuesday afternoon at his apartment in Cambridge.
He is charged with robbery and theft of $1,500 to $25,000 in connection to the incident at Bank of America.
Charging documents said the man, later identified as Holtzman, entered the bank from its rear entrance on Goldsborough Street just after 12:30 p.m. Monday and confronted a teller, demanding bills in certain denominations.
The teller told police that the man put a black grocery bag under the sneeze guard at the counter and asked for money without dye packs or alarms, according to charging documents.
The teller also told police that the man said he would not hurt her.
After the teller gave the man the money, the man exited the bank from the same entrance on Goldsborough Street.
The total amount stolen was $3,210, police said in charging documents.
The man was described by police as a white male standing approximately 6 feet tall. Police said he was wearing mirrored sunglasses and a red hooded sweatshirt.
Video surveillance showed the man discarding the hoodie and sunglasses in the area of 25 N. Harrison Street, police said. The man was then described as wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
A K-9 team from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office tracked the man to the area of the Walmart on Elliott Road near the bus stop, but did not find him.
Police said they contacted Delmarva Community Transit and later learned that one of the bus drivers recalled picking up the man from Walmart around 1:15 p.m. and dropping him off in Cambridge around 1:45 p.m.
Additionally, a detective reviewing security camera footage from the bank observed a tattoo on the suspect’s right hand that was consistent with images on Holtzman’s social media.
Holtzman was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center Tuesday, where he remains held without bond following a bail review Wednesday afternoon.
Holtzman was previously convicted and served time in prison for two armed robberies and has been charged with other violent crimes in the past, according to court records.
He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing in the county district court on May 17.
