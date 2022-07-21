EASTON — Deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cambridge man Monday in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Trappe and Oxford earlier this week.
David H. Tyler, 25, is facing numerous burglary, felony theft and rogue and vagabond charges following a series of incidents on July 17 and 18.
Deputies responded to Rumsey Drive in Trappe on Sunday, July 17 for several reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts that occurred in the early morning hours. Police said at least one victim had property stolen from their vehicle, and two individuals had reportedly entered several other vehicles in the area.
Around 2 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to Marvel Drive in Trappe for reports of suspicious subjects. Surveillance footage from the area showed two individuals attempting to get into a vehicle parked at a residence.
Once deputies and state troopers arrived on scene, they saw two individuals running away and pursued the two into a wooded area.
Police utilized a bloodhound from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and a drone from the Easton Police Department in an attempt to locate the subjects, but were unsuccessful.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, just five hours after the initial reports of break-ins on Marvel Drive, deputies took more reports for vehicle break-ins and thefts in the same area.
Officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to several residences along South Morris Street and East Pier Street Monday morning for similar reported break-ins and thefts that occurred in the early morning hours.
In at least one case, the suspects entered a garage and rummaged through a vehicle, police said.
Through joint investigation and review of surveillance footage with police departments in Oxford, Easton and Cambridge, TCSO deputies identified Tyler and 18-year-old Andrew Wroten of Cambridge as suspects in the thefts and break-ins.
Tyler was taken into custody without incident Monday and ordered to be held without bond, police said. He remains held without bond following a bail review Tuesday afternoon.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case in the Talbot County District Court on Aug. 17.
Online court records indicate that Tyler has pending misdemeanor theft charges in Wicomico County, along with previous theft and burglary convictions in Dorchester and Caroline counties.
Police said investigators will be obtaining an arrest warrant for Wroten in the near future.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact Cpl. Aita of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-822-1020.
