EASTON — A Cambridge man is facing rape and assault charges after allegedly grabbing a nurse’s vaginal area while she was prepping him for surgery, police said.
Officers from the Easton Police Department arrested Donald L. Hill, 52, on Sept. 22, nearly a week after being called to the UM Shore Regional Surgery Center in Easton to investigate a reported sex offense on Sept. 16.
A nurse at the surgery center, told police that she was inserting an IV into Hill’s left arm to prepare him for a procedure. Before inserting the needle, the nurse reported that Hill was laying on his back on the bed and his arm was laying across her thigh. The nurse told police that when she inserted the needle, it went through his vein and she had to pull it back. As she withdrew the needle, Hill reportedly moved his arm and pushed his hand between her thighs, nearly grasping her crotch, according to the report.
According to the police report, the nurse said that when Hill put his hand on her, he tried to take his fingers and press inward between her scrubs and her underwear. Hill kept his hand in the nurse’s vaginal area while she was trying to pull the needle out of his arm, she told police. After IV was secured , the victim in the alleged incident told another nurse to stay away from him, according to EPD.
The nurse also told police that Hill asked for her number after he touched her.
She told officers that she felt like Hill touched her because he knew she was going to be in a position where she couldn’t easily pull away. She told police that she didn’t want to jerk away from him and get his needle stuck in her accidentally.
“I have a man with a needle in his arm, blood coming out, and at this point, I am trying to protect myself and him because I don’t know if he has HIV or whatever,” the nurse said to police. “Because my knee-jerk reaction was to kick him in the face.”
After the incident, Hill was brought to the police department, where officers informed him of the allegations against him. According to police, Hill was “adamant” that he didn’t intentionally touch the nurse. He added that he wouldn’t have touched her vaginal area “because he does not even find her attractive,” the report said.
Hill is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense.
He is being held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 19.
