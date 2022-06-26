CAMBRIDGE — A 32-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Wednesday, June 15, in connection with an alleged attempted murder in July 2021.
Ja’Bron Henderson Moore is facing felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault stemming from a July 2021 shooting in Cambridge.
Just before 10:30 p.m. on July 19, 2021, Cambridge Police responded to the emergency room at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester in reference to a 28-year-old man that arrived by car with two gunshot wounds to his right ankle and left leg.
The victim told police he was walking in the Pine Street and Cross Street area when he heard gunshots. He told officers that he began to run until realizing he had been shot.
The victim said he called someone to pick him up and take him to the hospital, but did not tell police who took him there.
He was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore for further treatment for his injuries.
Officers located a crime scene at the intersection of Pine Street and Cross Street and recovered almost a dozen shell casings.
The police report stated that 10 of shell casings were found in two storm drains near the area of the shooting. Officers located another shell casing in a nearby trash can.
The police report detailing the officers’ search of the area after the shooting indicated possible inconsistencies in the victim’s description of the incident. According to the report, officers did not locate a trail of blood in the direction where the victim said he ran.
Police wrote that this was inconsistent with the amount of blood the victim was losing at the hospital, along with a blood trail leading in the other direction.
A warrant was initially issued for Moore on July 22, 2021. Police arrested him on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
He is also facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, having a loaded handgun on his person and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
Moore was ordered held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center at a bail review Thursday.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 11 in the Dorchester County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.