EASTON — Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Cambridge man on five counts of indecent exposure Tuesday. Jakobra K. Jenkins, 41, is charged in connection with several incidents that occurred in Easton since November 2021.
On Nov. 28, 2021, officers of the Easton Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of North Harrison Street in reference to an indecent exposure incident. Officers learned that around 12:15 a.m., a male subject was masturbating as he was watching two women walking on Washington Street. The male was then startled and ran away. Further investigation revealed that the subject was also near a restaurant in the same area, masturbating.
On Dec. 15, 2021, the Easton Police Department dispatched officers to the 200th block of Peachblossom Road in reference to an indecent exposure. Officers learned that a woman was walking to her vehicle and proceeded to leave when she noticed a man hiding in some nearby bushes, masturbating as he watched her. Another incident was reported around 7 p.m. the same day near the Washington Street Pub. The suspect told the woman to “hold up” and as she looked, he was masturbating.
At approximately 11:44 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, EPD officers were dispatched to Burger King in Easton in reference to an indecent exposure. Employees reported that a man walked up to the drive-through window and proceeded to masturbate.
On Feb. 10, detectives with the Easton Police Department, assisted by detectives and deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search and seizure warrant on Jenkins’ vehicle and residence in Trappe. Evidence was recovered that connected Jenkins to these incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.