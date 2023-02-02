CAMBRIDGE — After roughly four hours of deliberation Wednesday, a jury found the Cambridge man who admitted to the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend in September 2021 to be guilty of first-degree murder.
A Dorchester County jury found Dion Ennals, 32, guilty of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault in connection to the fatal beating of 39-year-old Roshonda Willis in late September 2021.
Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard said it only took Ennals two minutes and 14 seconds to “punch, kick, choke, stomp and body slam” the life out of Willis that evening. There weren’t as many questions surrounding what happened to Willis, she said, noting video footage and testimony from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy as evidence to show the severity of the beating. The bigger question was why Ennals chose to beat her.
Defense attorneys for Ennals didn’t dispute his responsibility in the fatal beating, calling the case unusual and partially agreeing with the prosecution from the start. Public defender Jonathan Yunes urged jurors to pay close attention to Ennals’ demeanor from admitting to the crime to attempting to process what had happened that night, and asserted that Ennals was guilty of most of the charges against him, but not all.
The charges stemmed from Ennals’ startling confession — “I killed her” — which he made at the back door of the Cambridge Police Department’s headquarters just after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021.
During the trial, several CPD officers who were on duty that evening testified on Ennals’ demeanor, the confusion in determining what had happened and their initial responses to finding Willis’ body near R & D Boat Supply on Washington Street.
Former CPD officer Caitlin Smith, who was the first to see Ennals that evening, recalled yelling for help after seeing Ennals covered in blood standing at the back door of the station. Ennals dropped to his knees and placed his hands behind his back as he admitted to killing Willis.
Now-Lt. Greg McCray described Ennals as frantic and upset, yet coherent in explaining what happened. McCray, joined by former CPD patrol supervisor Jason Dickerson, handcuffed Ennals and loaded him into a police cruiser as he gave directions to where Willis’ body was.
Dickerson, who is now a deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, captured the drive to the scene with a body-worn camera. Ennals could be heard repeatedly saying “she’s dead” in the audio played in the courtroom.
After arriving on scene, McCray located Willis near a fence and attempted to find her pulse while waiting for emergency medical services. Dickerson could be heard in the body-worn camera footage radioing police and EMS units, saying Willis was “DOA (dead on arrival)” and that it was “not looking good.”
An autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore later ruled her death a homicide by multiple injuries. Photos shown during the trial depicted Willis’ bruised and bloodied body.
Dr. Stephanie Dean, the medical examiner who performed Willis’ autopsy, noted multiple blunt force injuries to Willis’ head, neck and face, which caused extensive cuts, scrapes and bruising.
Willis’ internal injuries correlated with her outside injuries, Dean said, explaining that Willis also suffered injuries and bleeding to her brain, along with fractures to her skull and nasal bone.
Police later learned that prior to the beating, Ennals, Willis, Willis’ niece and Willis’ aunt, Martina Rayne Ross, were driving in Cambridge. Ross, who was driving the car that night, testified to the physical fight that began between Ennals and Willis.
Ennals reached forward to the front seat and wrapped his arm around Willis’ throat in a headlock. Ross told the two to stop arguing in her car, but Ennals reached forward and grabbed Willis’ neck again before telling Ross to pull over so he could get out.
Ross pulled over on Phillips Industrial Park Drive, turning around and then stopping. Ennals reached forward to grab Willis’ neck again, flipped into the front seat and opened the front passenger door, pulling her out of the car with him.
After seeing the two roll out of the open front passenger door, Ross drove away and called 911, telling the dispatcher what happened and explaining that she had to get away from the scene because her grandchild was also in the car.
The prosecution presented surveillance footage from R & D Boat Supply cameras, which showed Ross’ car driving past the store, along with Ennals and Willis rolling out of the car. The video also showed Ennals beating Willis, walking away briefly and coming back to choke, kick and slam her to the ground multiple times before finally walking away in the direction of the police station.
Ennals was arrested that evening and interviewed by Cambridge Police. In the recorded interview, Ennals provided reasons as to why he was upset with Willis and what happened leading up to the fatal beating.
In her closing arguments, Leonard highlighted Ennals’ interview with police, asserting that he gave two “abundantly clear” motives for murder throughout: blame and trust. Ennals blamed Willis for prior incidents, his previous incarceration and his required domestic violence classes, she said. He also voiced distrust for Willis’ activities and believed she had replaced him while he was in jail.
Court records indicated a previous history of domestic violence between the couple, which led to an assault conviction and jail time for Ennals. A no contact order had been issued as part of Ennals' probation conditions, but was removed to allow contact between the two just over a month before her death.
Acknowledging the evidence, public defender Wesley Moore said that Ennals killed Willis and the jury should convict him of all but one charge: first-degree murder. Moore argued that premeditation and deliberation, two elements required for a first-degree murder conviction, were not present the night Ennals killed Willis. Quoting Ennals’ own words, he “just snapped,” Moore added.
Moore also said Ennals made no effort to hide Willis’ body or clean up his bloody clothing before walking to the police station and admitting to the crime, and that he displayed desperate emotions in directing police to Willis’ body and asking if she had a pulse.
After a day and a half of trial and four hours of deliberation, the jury returned the verdict: guilty on all counts.
The maximum penalty for first-degree murder is a life sentence without the possibility of parole. No sentencing date has been scheduled.
