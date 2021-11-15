CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge mayor Andrew Bradshaw was arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn on Monday, Nov. 15, according to Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III.
Charging documents filed in the Dorchester County Circuit Court Monday morning allege that Bradshaw created multiple accounts on the public internet forum Reddit to post nude photographs of a person he previously had an intimate relationship with, identified in the document as Victim 1. Bradshaw is alleged to have posted photos of the victim captioned with "racial slurs and sexually explicit language," according to a press release from the Office of the State Prosecutor.
The photos were posted by various accounts that employed usernames hinting at the name and birthdate of Victim 1 and were reposted to various "subreddits," or topic-based forums, with content focused on sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race and other related forums.
The charging document also alleges that Bradshaw disseminated the images without the knowledge or consent of Victim 1 and with the intent to harm her.
Maryland laws on revenge porn prohibit the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted, according to the OSP release.
If convicted, Bradshaw could face a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count.
“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious," Howard said in the release. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”
