CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a robbery, two shootings and a ShotSpotter alert, all of which occurred over the weekend.
Police said CPD officers responded to the 700 block of Academy Street just before 8 p.m. Friday night for a report of an armed robbery.
Officers spoke with the Hispanic male victim, who said that a group of six African American juveniles dressed in all white shirts or hooded white sweatshirts approached him while he was sitting on the porch.
The victim told police that the juveniles asked him for money and he gave them $20. The juveniles went to the front of the house and then came back to the porch.
The victim said one of the juveniles brandished a small black handgun and pointed it at him while demanding more money. The victim did not provide additional money.
The victim said the juveniles fled the area on foot. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate any suspects.
On Saturday night, CPD officers again responded to the 700 block of Academy Street just before 8:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert for a single gunshot.
Officers located a 29-year-old Hispanic man from Cambridge who had been shot in the arm. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester with non life-threatening injuries.
Police spoke with the victim and learned that he had been approached by three African American male juveniles, appearing to be about 13-16 years old, dressed in black and wearing face masks.
The victim told police that one of the juveniles brandished a handgun and shot him. The victim also said that the three suspects were part of the same group involved in the Friday night robbery.
Police said the victims of the robbery and the shooting were two different people from the same residence.
About an hour later, just before 9:30 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Douglas Street for a report of another shooting.
Officers spoke with a man who said he’d been sitting in his vehicle when it was shot.
Police said they located evidence showing that the vehicle had been shot four times. An adjacent house was also struck by the gunfire. Officers were able to recover a projectile from the scene.
Police said there are currently no suspects in the Douglas Street shooting and that the incident is still under investigation. Police said it’s unknown if the shooting is related to the earlier Academy Street shooting.
And just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a CPD officer on patrol heard a single gunshot that sounded to be coming from the 900 block of Pine Street. A few seconds later, CPD received a ShotSpotter alert for a single gunshot in the 800 block of Hubbard Street.
Additional officers responded to the area, and the initial officer encountered three males who appeared to be juveniles.
The officer attempted to contact the three males, but one fled on foot while keeping his hand in his pocket, police said.
The officer pursued the male on foot for several blocks until he ducked behind houses in the 700 block of Douglas Street. No other officers were able to find the male.
Other officers canvassed the 800 block of Hubbard Street to attempt to locate any victims, damaged property or evidence. Police located a single spent 9mm shell casing in the roadway of Hubbard Street and Robbins Street.
Police said the suspects remain unknown and the investigation is continuing.
All incidents are under investigation by CPD. Police ask any other victims or witnesses to the robbery or shootings to contact CPD at 410-228-3333 with any information. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
