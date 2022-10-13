CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge woman was arrested and charged with five counts of child neglect after her 17-month-old child was brought to the hospital for a possible drug exposure.
Officers and detectives from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Dorchester Monday, Oct. 3, for a suspected child neglect investigation.
Through investigation, police learned that a 17-month-old child was possibly exposed to a controlled dangerous substance at a home on the 600 block of Hubert Street. Dorchester County EMS had responded to the home and transported the child to the hospital for care.
Detectives contacted the child’s mother, who was identified as 28-year-old Ra’Jame Charaka Za’Guan Cooper. Police said Cooper showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.
Further investigation revealed that Cooper was caring for five children: a 17-month-old, a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old. Child Protective Services was also notified and assisted.
Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant on Cooper’s home and found evidence of CDS activity at the residence, including packaging and materials used for heroin and fentanyl.
All five children were placed with another family member.
After her arrest Monday night, Cooper was ordered to remain held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center following a bail review Tuesday morning.
Online court records indicate that Cooper is scheduled for a trial in the Dorchester County District Court on Nov. 2.
Police said further charges may be pending upon further investigation into this incident.
