CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge woman is facing numerous traffic citations and criminal charges after allegedly attempting to shoplift from Auto Zone, stealing a car and striking an employee with the car.
Kevisha Brown, 33, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree burglary and theft of $100 to under $1,500. She is also facing multiple other traffic violations, including speed and road law violations, negligent and reckless driving and attempting to elude police.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the Auto Zone around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, for a reported shoplifting. While en route, police were informed that the shoplifting suspect, later identified as Brown, had stolen a vehicle in the parking lot and ran over an Auto Zone employee while attempting to leave the store.
The employee told police that Brown had taken roughly $200 in merchandise and was attempting to leave the store when the employee confronted her.
Brown then allegedly dropped the items, fled from the store and attempted to enter a white 2000 Oldsmobile Alero. The car’s owner had left it running while he was outside of the car talking with someone, police said.
Police said the employee attempted to prevent Brown from leaving in the car, but Brown was able to enter it and drive off at a high rate of speed. The employee was dragged approximately 10 to 15 feet by the car and was run over.
The employee was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment of her injuries.
Police spoke with the car owner’s sister, who said there was a vehicle tracking system in the car. Officers converged in the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue, where the vehicle was plotting, and saw the car parked on the side of the road.
Police said as they approached the car, the woman in the driver’s seat observed the marked patrol car and drove off at a high rate of speed.
Officers attempted to stop the car and pursued it through multiple city streets, reaching speeds of 50 mph to 70 mph, according to charging documents.
As the car approached the area of High Street and Bradley Avenue, Brown jumped out of the moving car and attempted to run before being apprehended, police said.
The car continued to travel down the road unoccupied, striking a residence in the 1100 block of High Street. The crash caused minor damage to the home, but did not cause injuries to the home’s occupant.
Brown informed police that she had just swallowed a quantity of cocaine. Police took her to the hospital for treatment. Following her release, she was taken to the Cambridge Police Department for processing and an initial appearance.
Brown was ordered to be held without bond in the county detention center. A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled for Aug. 10.
Police said Brown also is being investigated for possible involvement in other crimes Dorchester and Talbot counties.
