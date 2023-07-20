CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly financially exploiting a 90-year-old woman.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department arrested Amanda Biggs, 33, on July 8 following a May referral from Adult Protective Services about the alleged financial incidents.
Police said the victim is a 90-year-old woman who had unusual banking activity associated with her debit card.
Through further investigation, police learned that the woman's family member and his wife had moved into her home to assist with care. The couple allowed five more people, including two children, to move into the home as well, police said.
Charging documents indicated that the family member's wife and two other adult women cared for the elderly woman.
However, living conditions in the home deteriorated as several cats that were brought in defecated in areas of the home, including the bathroom floor and tub, preventing the victim from being able to shower. Charging documents also reported rotting food and unsanitary conditions at the kitchen table.
Police said the elderly woman was moved from a large bedroom to a smaller bedroom that was cluttered with debris, making it difficult for the woman, who used a walker and wheelchair for mobility, to access her bed and move around freely.
In early June, the woman was transported to the hospital in Cambridge for health conditions. A second report was filed with Adult Protective Services over her physical condition, police said.
Police also learned that from mid-February to mid-May, there were multiple withdrawal transactions on the woman's debit card at ATMs, totaling over $9,500. The woman told police that she had not given permission for her debit card to be used.
Police said the withdrawn amounts were partially used by Biggs to purchase drugs.
Biggs is facing over 200 criminal charges, including using and conspiring to use another person's credit card, vulnerable adult abuse, obtaining and conspiring to obtain property of a vulnerable adult valued at over $1,500, theft and theft scheme.
She is scheduled to stand trial in Dorchester County District Court on Aug. 28, according to online court records.
If an elderly or vulnerable person in your family or community is being abused, neglected or exploited, contact 1-800-91-PREVENT (1-800-917-7383) or your local law enforcement agency immediately.
