VIENNA — Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office are looking for information about a car fire they say was intentionally set late Sunday night, May 30.
Vienna Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a car fire at 10:56 p.m. Sunday near MD 311 and Indiantown Road, where they found a 2014 gray 4-Door Nissan, owned by Minaki Brunner, in flames. It took nine firefighters about 10 minutes to control the blaze.
The car was destroyed. Investigators estimate damages at $14,000. They said the fire started inside the car and was incendiary in nature. It was discovered by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported/
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.
