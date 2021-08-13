CHESTERTOWN — While conducting a traffic stop last week in the parking lot of the public library in Chestertown, the county’s drug task force seized suspected marijuana, cocaine and a heroin/fentanyl mix indicative of an intent to distribute.
Keenan Blaine Houston, 28, of Chestertown and Safir Amir Jackson, 33, of Frankford, Del. on Aug. 3 were charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute in a school zone — in addition to lesser charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin/fentanyl.
The traffic stop was in the 200-block of Calvert Street, 316 feet from Garnet Elementary School, according to court records.
Houston and Jackson are being held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail. They each have a preliminary hearing Sept. 1 in the District Court for Kent County, when a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe they committed the offenses.
In response to citizen complaints and information gathered about suspected drug activity in the parking lot of the library and surrounding area of Calvert Street, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force and uniformed officers of the Chestertown Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Office were conducting “a proactive enforcement initiative” in this area on the afternoon of Aug. 3, according to a task force spokesman.
At about 3:20 p.m., they observed a vehicle turn from Calvert Street into the parking lot of the Kent County Public Library. The driver, identified as Houston, was known to police to not have a valid license.
He was placed under arrest for driving without a license.
Houston also was issued citations for driving without current tags; failure to display registration card on demand; failure to display license on demand; and displaying a registration plate issued for other vehicle, to other person.
As Houston was exiting the vehicle, police saw a plastic bag tied in a knot in the floor of the driver’s side that contained suspected cocaine, according to court records.
Looking through the open driver’s door, police also saw a bag in the passenger side floor area. The bag contained numerous clear gel capsules of white powder suspected to be heroin/fentanyl, according to court records.
There were two male passengers and they were ordered out of the vehicle while a probable cause search was conducted.
Jackson was identified as the front seat passenger.
According to court records, police seized the following:
• 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine and a satchel containing a digital scale and 11.4 grams of suspected marijuana on the driver’s side floor;
• a drawstring bag containing 33 suspected heroin/fentanyl gel capsules, 62 grams of suspected powder cocaine, three suboxone strips in Jackson’s wallet and $3,300 in cash, all in the locked glovebox;
• a plastic bag containing nine clear gel capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl, three plastic bags containing a total of 1.6 grams of suspected powder cocaine, a smoking device with suspected cocaine and $95 in cash on the passenger’s side floor;
• and two straws, a razor blade and a spoon, all with suspected cocaine residue, in the center console.
Also located were four cell phones, a glass smoking device and an open bag of baking soda.
All of the suspected drugs, paraphernalia and cash were found in close proximity to Houston and Jackson, according to court records.
The money, suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales, and the 2013 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags that Houston was driving were seized.
The back seat passenger was released at the scene and was not charged. Police said there were no drugs located within his reach or in his possession.
In a separate traffic stop in the parking lot, Timothy Joseph Hicks, 23, of Rock Hall was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police initially stopped Hicks because he was known to be wanted on a Queen Anne’s County District Court warrant for violation of probation.
During a search of Hicks, police located a pocket knife, a vape pen, a lighter, and a homemade smoking device with suspected crack cocaine residue, according to court records.
Hicks was released into the custody of the Centreville Police Department for service of the warrant.
He is being held in the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center without bail on the probation charge, with a status hearing scheduled for Aug. 18, according to Maryland Judiciary online records.
The Kent County Narcotics Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Chestertown Police Department, Rock Hall Police Department, Office of the Kent County State’s Attorney and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Suspected drug activity can be reported to the task force by calling 410-778-3744. Callers may remain anonymous.
