EASTON — Deputies arrested a Cecil County man and woman on Jan. 13 after the pair allegedly broke into an Easton home and took a jewelry box.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office responded to the 30900 block of Kingston Road in Easton for a recently reported residential burglary.
In an interview, the victim told police that he saw a man exit his mother's bedroom carrying her jewelry box. The victim added that he didn't know the man and he did not have permission to be in the house. The man then fled the home.
Responding officers were given suspect information and a vehicle description. While en route, a deputy saw a blue Chevrolet Cruze matching the suspect vehicle description and stopped the car on U.S. Route 50 near Airport Road.
Officers identified the driver as Melvin Keith Richardson, 55, of Port Deposit, and the passenger as Anita Marie Lanzi, 60, of Perryville. Police searched the vehicle and located the stolen jewelry box, then placed the two under arrest.
A records search for Richardson during the traffic stop also revealed that he was wanted in Harford and Cecil counties for burglary.
The duo was later transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner. Both were ordered held without bond by the commissioner, according to police. Richardson and Lanzi were then scheduled for bail reviews on Jan. 14.
Following the bail reviews, Lanzi was released on a $30,000 unsecured personal bond and Richardson remained held without bond.
Two cases against Lanzi have been filed in the Talbot County District Court, according to online court records. Lanzi is facing charges of conspiring to commit first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, theft conspiracy of $1,500 to under $25,000, and an individual theft charge of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Lanzi is scheduled for a trial on Feb. 22 for the misdemeanor conspiracy theft charges. She is scheduled for preliminary inquiry on Feb. 25 for the conspiracy to commit fourth-degree burglary and the individual theft charge.
Richardson is facing charges of first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000. He was also issued citations for having and driving on a suspended license and registration.
Richardson is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 2.
Anyone who may have observed the suspects in Talbot County or has information related to other local burglaries is encouraged to contact the Talbot County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, or through the TCSO Facebook page. Information can remain anonymous.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
