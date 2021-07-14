CENTREVILLE — A Centreville man faces charges of rape and sex abuse of a minor and drug distribution after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Beck Farm Road in early July.
George L. Labeau, 54. was arrested July 2 by Cpl. Christopher Schwink of the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, two counts of second-degree assault, distribution of narcotics, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana, possession/distribution of drug manufacturing material and possession of drug paraphernalia. Labeau was initially held in the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center without bond.
At a bail review hearing July 6, bail was set at $50,000 and Labeau was released on unsecured personal bond.
“The charges are serious allegations of sex abuse of a minor, and the investigation is ongoing,” said Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson. He added it would likely take some time for the forensic examination of any electronics that were seized from Labeau’s home.
Deputy State’s Attorney Christine Rickard is handling the case.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for July 26 in Queen Anne’s County District Court.
