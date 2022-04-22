EASTON — The 23-year-old Baltimore County man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor will now face charges in the Talbot County Circuit Court.
In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman determined there was sufficient probable cause to forward one of the felony charges against Gregory Trembly, 23, of Parkville, to the circuit court.
Trembly is charged with felony third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense. He was also charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, but Ketterman dismissed the charge after not finding enough probable cause under the law.
Detectives from the Easton Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Trembly at his home on March 2 in connection with his alleged sexual relationship with the juvenile in early 2021.
Trembly was released on a $40,000 bond on March 3 and was placed under pretrial supervision via an electronic GPS ankle monitor.
During the hearing Wednesday, EPD Det. Cpl. Heather Hanson explained that police became aware of the case in April 2021 after meeting with the juvenile and his parents.
Trembly, then 22, and the victim met online and began talking in December 2020 before meeting up in-person within a month. Police discovered that Trembly and the juvenile had allegedly been engaged in a sexual relationship for weeks before Trembly found out the victim was a minor.
The relationship stopped for a brief period of time before the two began meeting up again in February and March 2021.
Through questioning from Trembly’s defense attorney, it was determined that there was no tangible evidence demonstrating sexual contact between Trembly and the victim after Trembly learned his real age.
However, a text message sent by Trembly to the victim on March 1, 2021, stated that he was “in love” with the juvenile.
Ketterman elected to uphold the felony third-degree sex offense charge and sent the case to the circuit court. Charges must be filed in the higher court by the case’s felony dismissal date of May 18.
Trembly remains under supervision via GPS ankle monitor.
If you or someone you know may experiencing child sexual abuse, call the Talbot County Department of Social Services (DSS) at 410-770-4848 or contact local law enforcement. Callers may remain anonymous.
