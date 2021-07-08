EASTON — The Claiborne man accused of indecent exposure in April was given probation before judgment, according to court records.
Tom Beaver, 70, of Claiborne, was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation on June 29 following being charged in an indecent exposure incident.
On April 7, Beaver allegedly walked into his neighbor’s yard uninvited and approached her while she was mowing the grass, according to charges filed with police. He then allegedly took off his pants and exposed his genitals in front of the victim, then left.
The victim sent Beaver a text message telling him that his behavior was inappropriate and to “never do that again.” Beaver did not respond to the text, according to the victim.
Beaver’s behavior “felt threatening” to the victim, and she told police that she feared he would do it again or do “something worse” to her or her 15-year-old daughter, according to the charges filed.
Beaver will serve 18 months of unsupervised probation, according to online court records. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation within 45 days and follow treatment as recommended. Beaver is also ordered not to have contact with the victim.
In Maryland, indecent exposure is a misdemeanor. If found guilty, individuals are subject to imprisonment not exceeding 3 years, a fine not exceeding $1,000 or both.
