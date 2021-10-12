EASTON — A Claiborne man faces charges in Talbot County Circuit Court on charges of sexual abuse and neglect of a minor, assault and various sex offenses. A criminal information was filed Sept. 28 by the state's attorney.
In a preliminary hearing Sept. 1, Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman found sufficient probable cause in the case against David Brandon Carter, 34, of Claiborne, to forward it. Carter is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree sex offense, two counts of fourth-degree sex offense, and three counts of neglect of a minor.
Carter was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 6, just over a week after the alleged victim’s mother filed a protective order with the Talbot County District Court Commissioner against him. The mother filed for the protective order after hearing several alarming statements from her daughter about alleged inappropriate sexual gestures from Carter.
The unwanted physical and sexual contact detailed in the petition included Carter allegedly kissing the victim on the lips, touching the victim's inner thigh and squeezing her buttocks, according to court records of the petition. The petition also reported physical abuse that Carter allegedly inflicted, including slapping, pulling hair and throwing the victim's head against the wall.
Criminal charges were filed against Carter following the order.
After the protective order was filed, a concerning forensic interview of the teenage victim was conducted at the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center on July 28. During the interview, the victim told a social worker about Carter touching her in her private areas, including her vagina, starting when she was young.
During the preliminary hearing, the arresting officer revealed that the victim’s mother had reported an incident to Maryland State Police when the girl was 3 years old. The victim’s mother told police that she observed her daughter with her hands in her underwear touching herself, saying things like he “touched my ‘gina” and “I want to touch it like (he) do.”
The Maryland State Police investigated the incident with the preschooler. No charges were filed.
During her interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim also shared details of more recent incidents of alleged inappropriate touching, according to information shared during the preliminary hearing.
The most recent incident took place on July 4, according to the victim's testimony. The teen recalled wearing a hoodie with a bra underneath, and Carter reportedly touched her breasts, rubbing and feeling them purposefully before he reached down her hoodie.
The arresting officer detailed another incident between Carter and the teen where Carter reportedly pushed two beds together, locked the door, made the victim pull down her pants and underwear, then proceeded to make moaning noises. Specific dates were not given on this incident.
Additional details emerged during the hearing about the cause of the assault and neglect charges, which stemmed from a domestic violence incident earlier in 2021. Carter and his wife were reportedly not getting along, and Carter allegedly pushed his wife into a chair and slapped her, according to details shared in the hearing.
Children in the house were injured during the same incident. One child received a cut, another child was allegedly slammed to the wall, and Carter reportedly threw several objects including a can, table and chair — one of which struck an infant’s head, leaving a bruise.
Based on the nature of the charges, four of which are felonies, Carter has been held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center since his arrest. He is expected to appear in court for an initial appearance on Nov. 10, according to online court records.
Court records indicate that Carter has previous convictions related to possession of controlled dangerous substances and assault.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.