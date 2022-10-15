EASTON — In his run for Talbot County State’s Attorney, Joseph Coale promises to bring updated technology, increase courtroom efficiency and prosecute serious drug crimes.
Coale is running as the Republican candidate for the office, seeking to fill a role that’s been held by now-retiring incumbent Scott Patterson for over 35 years.
An Eastern Shore native, Coale attended Washington College and Georgetown University’s law school. He worked in civil litigation and served as a public defender in Montgomery County before coming back to the Shore in the early 2000s.
Most of Coale’s experience is in criminal law: he worked in criminal defense for 11 years, and prosecution for 13 years. He served as the deputy state’s attorney in Caroline County from 2009 to 2016, and started with the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office in early 2020. He was named a deputy state’s attorney in Talbot in January 2022.
When asked why he’s running for state’s attorney, Coale said prosecution is the best thing you can do with a law degree if you want to serve the public and the community.
“I care a lot about advocating for victims of crimes, especially those that can’t advocate for themselves like vulnerable adults, especially children, abuse victims, and it allows you to use your law degree to put those predators, violent criminals, people who prey on society, in prison,” he said. “And that’s what I’ve dedicated most of my career at this point to, and that’s what I want to continue to do.”
Coale sees the influx of fentanyl coming into the community as one of the most pressing issues facing the state’s attorney’s office, and emphasized supporting the Talbot County Drug Task Force, which executes search warrants and arrests drug dealers.
“We have to put renewed efforts into that, make sure that they’re fully funded, that cases are fully supported and prosecuted,” he said.
Coale stressed the importance of asset forfeiture — seizing money located on drug dealers during arrests — because it funds the county’s drug task force, ensuring that they’re fully equipped and saving taxpayers’ money.
Drug trade is also a significant driver of crime in Talbot County, Coale said, explaining that a significant percentage of crimes seen in the area are due to drug addiction. The way to address that is “vigorous prosecution of drug dealers,” along with getting dealers and drugs out of the community, he said.
Educating county residents about the dangers of drug use is also something Coale sees as important in reducing drug crimes. He cited Talbot Goes Purple, a substance abuse prevention program run through the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, as an excellent initiative for the county.
For individuals who commit crimes due to drug use, Coale highlighted a need for treatment facilities and options, both inside and outside of the justice system. But drug dealers are a different story.
“We have a drug court in our court system; I think that’s very appropriate for the drug users,” he said. “I am against putting drug dealers in drug court, especially fentanyl dealers, but I am absolutely for putting drug addicts and drug users in drug court and treatment.”
Changing models
Coale wants to reorganize prosecution in the county’s district court to a model he personally implemented while supervising the district court in Caroline County: having two prosecutors dedicated just to district court instead of the current system of all six of the office’s prosecutors rotating through.
The prosecutors would be assigned to cover specific police jurisdictions, such as the county or one of the towns, and work closely with officers in those communities. Each prosecutor would also handle half of a daily docket to better collaborate and improve efficiency.
“It also provides continuity in the sense that it provides accountability, because a prosecutor would have the case from start to finish and be responsible for it from start to finish, and it wouldn’t go to multiple prosecutors,” Coale added.
Coale hopes to address a concern he’s heard consistently from local law enforcement: better coordination of police officers’ appearances in the district court. Sometimes, officers end up not being needed in court due to cases ending in pleas or postponements.
To resolve the concern, Coale proposed designating the witness coordinator to also coordinate police appearances, along with implementing a digital bulletin board updated in real time so officers can see if they’re needed in court that day.
Coale also expressed a desire to get a digital filing system in place in the county’s courts — something he would implement right away if elected. The idea would save money in the long run based on storage and copying costs, which is “voluminous” in the district court, he said.
“I want to bring us into the 21st century and use software that’s routinely used in big law firms and other State’s Attorney’s offices for the past, I don’t know, decade or two, so that the prosecutors would have laptops and they would have every case at their fingertips,” Coale said. “They would have the evidence at their fingertips. They wouldn’t be fumbling with paper files and obviously, it’s a more efficient system.”
The digitized filing system would also create a collection of data, providing important statistics about which cases are being prosecuted and how they’re being handled. Coale, who described himself as data-driven, said he wanted to have that data available to handle complaints from the public about fairness, equity and disparities in outcomes.
Having that data available would also increase transparency in the State’s Attorney’s Office, Coale said.
“I want that data to be public and I want to be transparent about what’s going on in court, so that the public can know, they know, and therefore can trust what’s going on in the criminal justice system,” he said. “Because the past few years, there’s been a lack of trust in the justice system, so I think that having that kind of data available is a meaningful way to build trust.”
Coale wants to have his door open to anyone in the community who has concerns about particular cases or just wants to start a conversation.
Prosecution
Coale said that, if elected, he foresees his office going to trial more frequently, especially for the more serious cases in the circuit court.
“When you give plea offers that are tough, such as to the lead count, significant jail time, for instance, it makes it more likely that the defense goes to trial because it’s a bargaining process, and if you don’t give what the defense considers a good plea bargain, then they’re more likely to go to trial,” he said.
Coale would also institute a policy of second chairing major felony trials — having another circuit court attorney provide support to a case’s designated attorney.
The second attorney would take some responsibilities at trial, such as direct examination of certain witnesses or reading legal research when objections come up, he said.
“Trying a felony case, in front of a jury especially, requires a tremendous amount of work, a tremendous amount of experience and a tremendous amount of juggling a hundred different issues: lining up pieces of evidence, lining up your direct examinations, your cross examinations, your opening statements, your closing statements,” he said. “It’s very difficult to do that by yourself as one person, and I see that too often currently.”
The general election is Nov. 8, with early voting running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
