EASTON — Joseph Coale was sworn in as Talbot County’s new state’s attorney Tuesday morning, marking the first time a new prosecutor assumed the office in over 30 years.
Coale, who served as one of two deputy state’s attorneys for the county, won the office in November’s general election against former Deputy State’s Attorney Ellen Barry Grunden.
He will take the reins from now-retired Talbot County State’s Attorney Scott Patterson, who held the office for 37 years as the longest serving state’s attorney in Maryland.
An Eastern Shore native, Coale attended Washington College and Georgetown University’s law school. He worked in civil litigation and served as a public defender in Montgomery County before coming back to the Shore in the early 2000s.
Most of Coale’s experience is in criminal law: he worked in criminal defense for 11 years, and prosecution for 13 years. He served as the deputy state’s attorney in Caroline County from 2009 to 2016, and began working in the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office in early 2020. He was named a deputy state’s attorney in Talbot in January 2022.
In his campaign, Coale promised tough drug crime prosecution and newer, more efficient courtroom technology.
Prior to Coale’s swearing in, Patterson praised the Talbot County court system for its smooth operation and administration of justice. He commended court staff and law enforcement for their loyalty and dedication over his 37 years in office.
Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe administered the oath of office to Coale as a crowd of family and local officials looked on.
During the ceremony, Coale said one of his biggest goals after the election was to ensure the office was fully staffed with six prosecutors. The office lost two senior experienced prosecutors with Patterson retiring and former Deputy State’s Attorney Grunden leaving the office in December.
The office is now fully staffed with six attorneys. Deputy State’s Attorneys Chelsea Endzel and Kristina Arriaga Sutley and Assistant State’s Attorneys Joyce Jones, Marshall Long and Michael Coburn were also sworn in Tuesday.
Coale expressed excitement in moving the office forward over the next four years of his term.
“I look forward especially to working with law enforcement to make sure that this county is safe, and also to working with the great court staff and court system that we have with Judge Kehoe and Judge Ketterman, as well as the defense bar and the public defender’s office to make sure that our criminal justice system works fairly for all citizens of this county,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.