DENTON — Kristie Parker, 46, of Georgetown, Delaware, pleaded guilty July 17 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and dispense oxycodone, related to her co-ownership of Coastal Care Clinic in Denton.
The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration — Washington Division; and Special Agent in Charge Maureen Dixon, Office of Investigations, Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services.
According to her guilty plea, from 2016 through January 2021, Parker used her position as the owner/manager of Coastal Care Clinic to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances, including oxycodone, through illegitimate prescriptions being issued to clinic employees, family members, and sham medical “patients.” She did so with the knowledge and assistance of the clinic’s prescribers.
As detailed in the plea agreement, Parker routinely obtained codes needed to electronically issue prescriptions for controlled substances en masse for clinic employees, family members of clinic employees, and sham clinic patients so that they could be prescribed oxycodone and other controlled substances for illegitimate purposes. Parker was aware that at least four co-conspirator employees obtained and filled prescriptions issued to themselves, pooled their pills and sold them to another co-conspirator. Parker also obtained prescriptions for herself and sold the pills or provided them to others, including family members, for their illegitimate use or re-sale.
Parker was aware that urine toxicology screens were falsified at the clinic and that clinic employees would routinely provide their own urine for urine toxicology screens that were supposed to be properly administered on clinic patients. This was done to cover the fact “patients” did not have a specific prescribed drug in their system (which indicated they were not using their pills but rather were selling them, or which indicated they were over-consuming their pills faster than the prescription allowed), or that the “patients” had illicit drugs in their system (such as heroin or cocaine) which would indicate substance abuse and would raise red flags. For example, Parker knew an individual identified as Co-Conspirator #2, a clinic employee, was paid $100 by sham patients every time she provided her own urine for a urine toxicology screen.
According to the plea agreement, Co-Conspirator #7 would bring sham patients to the Clinic who did not have legitimate pain issues. The sham patients would obtain a prescription and allow Co-Conspirator #7 to sell their pills. Parker was aware of the arrangement and profited from the sham patients. In addition, to avoid scrutiny, Parker was aware that clinic employees created false entries in the electronic patient files of the patients associated with Co-Conspirator #7.
After the DEA visited the clinic on Dec. 31, 2020, Parker contacted Co-Conspirator #1, one of the clinic’s prescribers, who told Parker the DEA would be back and that Parker needed to “retrofit” the patient files so that they all included sham notations about physical examinations, when in fact, physical examinations were not performed on those patients. Parker and a co-conspirator subsequently added fake entries on several patient files based on Co-Conspirator #1’s directives.
Parker faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and dispense oxycodone. As part of her plea agreement, Parker will also be required to forfeit four firearms and $1,141 in cash recovered during a search of her home on Jan. 7, 2021.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher has scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Nov. 15.
This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
Barron commended the DEA and HHS-OIG for their work in the investigation. He thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason D. Medinger and Ari Evans, who are prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.