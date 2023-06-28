CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for reckless endangerment in connection to a fatal shooting last April.
Dorchester Circuit Judge William H. Jones handed down the maximum sentence for two counts of reckless endangerment — five years each, to be served consecutively — to Tamar Collins for his involvement in the shooting that left 20-year-old A’Corie Young dead.
Collins, 23, was initially facing more serious felony charges, including first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with handgun charges. But earlier this month, a jury convicted Collins only of two reckless endangerment charges in relation to the two men who were walking with Young in the early morning hours of April 10, 2022.
Hours before the shooting, all four men were present at a family party in Cambridge. Young’s nephew Kavion Harris, who was also at the party, testified to a short verbal altercation occurring between Collins and himself.
After spending time at the party, Young, his friends and Harris went to a nearby nightclub, where they remained for just over an hour before heading home.
Young and his two friends, K’ree Johnson and Deavion Meekins, were walking home along Fairmount Avenue when the group heard multiple gunshots, the surviving men testified during the trial. Johnson and Meekins ran away from the direction of the gunfire before realizing Young wasn’t with them.
Later, Young’s older brother found Young laying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds and called 911. County emergency medical services personnel responded, but Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
Young’s death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to his head, thighs and ankle. Two of the wounds — one that entered and exited through his head and one to his left ankle — were rapidly fatal injuries, the medical examiner said.
At sentencing Monday, Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard argued for the maximum sentence possible for the two counts, emphasizing the presence of a firearm that night as reason for a heavier sentence, even though Collins wasn’t convicted of handgun possession.
While it was unclear what exactly prompted the jury to find Collins guilty of reckless endangerment in relation to Johnson and Meekins, Leonard theorized that the convictions stemmed from the act of shooting at the two men. Over a dozen shots were fired that night.
Johnson and Meekins declined to be in court Monday to give impact statements, but Leonard said the shooting would “undoubtedly” affect the two for the rest of their lives.
“They were shot at, and they lost their best friend,” Leonard said.
Michelle Barnes, Collins’ defense attorney, countered Leonard’s argument on how the reckless endangerment convictions came about, saying no one knew how the jury came to their determination.
Barnes also pushed back on the heavy sentencing recommendation, noting Collins was not convicted of possessing a weapon or actively shooting, and there was no evidence that he was present on Fairmount Avenue that night. Collins’ girlfriend, who testified for the prosecution during the trial, also gave an alibi for him, saying that he was at home asleep with her at the time of the shooting.
Additionally, Collins had “legitimate plans and legitimate goals” moving forward, she said. He had reached out to his previous employer on returning to his job, planned to live with one of his parents and hoped to see his children more. Collins also had “tremendous” family support.
Collins also chose to address the court briefly. Speaking softly as he read from a folded piece of notebook paper, Collins talked about the impact his incarceration had on his family and spoke on the plans he had lined up after his release. He expressed a desire to put the shooting behind him and make a difference in his life.
For those reasons, Barnes asked for a time-served sentence with a period of probation.
Prior to handing down the sentence, Jones warned against trying to get inside the mind of the jury in considering the reckless endangerment convictions. However, all of the evidence of violence came from the shooting, he said, and the only understanding of the convictions came from the shooting on Fairmount Avenue, so Collins either shot at the three men or was involved in the shooting.
Leonard said she was grateful for the judge’s careful consideration in sentencing, adding that at the end of the day, a life was lost and two young men’s lives changed forever.
“Gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated by this county,” she said.
