CORDOVA — A Cordova man was arrested along Interstate 95 in North Carolina in connection to an attempted murder in Cordova Sunday afternoon.
Police said Frank J. Ashe, Jr., 19, was arrested in North Carolina on an outstanding arrest warrant for the attempted murder.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 11000 block of Three Branch Road in Cordova around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported assault, where they learned that the incident was between a father and son.
Deputies learned that Frank Ashe Sr. and Ashe Jr. were involved in an altercation over Ashe Jr.'s handling of a firearm. At some point during the confrontation, the younger Ashe entered a vehicle and purposely drove at his father, striking him.
Ashe Sr. was initially knocked unconscious, but was able to get up and enter the home.
Police said Ashe Jr. was armed with a firearm and followed his father into the home, where a struggle ensued. Ashe Sr. was shot and sustained minor injuries.
Ashe Sr. was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Ashe Sr. was in serious condition, according to a spokesperson from the University of Maryland Medical System.
Ashe Jr. fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival. TSCO detectives were able to determine that Ashe Jr. had fled the state and was traveling south on Interstate 95.
Around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol spotted Ashe Jr.'s vehicle traveling south on the highway in the Rocky Mount, North Carolina area.
Troopers attempted to stop Ashe Jr., but he failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued, police said. Troopers with the highway patrol eventually stopped the vehicle and took Ashe Jr. into custody.
Ashe Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
He will appear for an extradition hearing in North Carolina, where he will have the opportunity to waive extradition or contest his return to Maryland.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit, the state police collision reconstruction team and the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff's Office at 410-822-1020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.