EASTON — An Easton man’s second-degree rape conviction was dismissed in late April after it was determined that the judge who postponed his trial date was not designated to do so.
Kevin Hamilton Manning, 32, was released from prison in late April after an appeal to the Appellate Court of Maryland and subsequent hearing in Talbot County Circuit Court determined that the retired judge who scheduled his case for trial was not authorized to act as the county administrative judge’s designee in postponing the trial for good cause.
The case in question stemmed from an investigation into a series of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in 2009. Detectives from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Manning in February 2021 after investigating the allegations. The victim in the case was 13 years old at the time and lived with Manning in Tilghman then.
Manning entered a conditional guilty plea to second-degree rape last May and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with all but five years of the sentence suspended. The plea was conditional in that Manning preserved his right to appeal a February 2022 motion to dismiss the case due to lack of a speedy trial. The appeal was filed shortly after the sentencing.
The motion to dismiss due to lack of a speedy trial stemmed from the elongated timeline of the case. An unreported opinion issued by the Appellate Court of Maryland on Feb. 9 further detailed the timeline of the proceedings.
Manning was indicted on the charges on March 25, 2021, with his defense attorney entering an appearance in the case the same day.
Under Maryland law, a criminal defendant has the right to be tried within 180 days of that first appearance — a deadline known as a Hicks date. Factoring in court closures that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hicks date fell on Oct. 23, 2021.
A status conference to set the date for an expected two-day trial was held on June 4, 2021, with retired Talbot County Circuit Judge Broughton M. Earnest presiding. Because of the backlog of trials canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, the first two days available were May 4 and May 5, more than seven months after the Hicks date.
Manning’s defense attorney said he was available for those dates, but objected to the trial date under the Hicks rule. Earnest said that he had no control over the backlog of cases and that there was good cause to schedule the trial after the 180-day period.
A county’s administrative judge — Judge Stephen H. Kehoe in Talbot County — or the judge’s designee has the ability to grant a change to the trial date provided that good cause was shown.
Manning’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case after the Hicks date passed, citing a violation of the speedy trial rule. At a hearing on the motion, the attorney also argued that he had seen nothing to indicate that Earnest had been Kehoe’s designee in scheduling cases.
Kehoe denied the motion to dismiss on March 31, 2022, pointing out that the decision to extend the trial date beyond the 180-day deadline centered on the availability of courtrooms to try the case after the pandemic caused courts to shut down. However, Kehoe did not address the issue of whether or not Earnest was his designee, according to the appellate court opinion.
The appellate court found that Talbot County Circuit Court had “substantially complied” with the Hicks rule in light of the difficulty in setting an earlier trial date due to the scheduling congestion caused by the pandemic.
However, the appellate court also noted that if Earnest wasn’t Kehoe’s designee and did not have the authority to postpone the trial for good cause, the charges against Manning must be dismissed.
The opinion concluded by remanding the case back to Talbot County Circuit Court for further proceedings to determine if Earnest was Kehoe’s designee when he scheduled the trial.
In an April 24 hearing on the motion to dismiss, Kehoe stated he did not make a specific order designating Earnest to approve the waiver of the Hicks rule and schedule the case past the 180-day deadline. No standing order of the court authorizing that power existed, he added.
Manning remains an active registered Tier I sex offender in Maryland following a fourth-degree sex offense conviction in Anne Arundel County in 2016. A Tier 1 offender must remain on the state registry for 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.