EASTON — A Delaware man is facing charges in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts in January.
On Tuesday, May 3, officers from the Easton Police Department served a criminal summons on Jarrad D. Whitaker, 33, of Camden Wyoming, Delaware. Whitaker is charged with one count of theft of $100 to $1,500, one count of theft of $1,500 to $25,000 and one count of theft scheme of $1,500 to $25,000.
The charges stem from January thefts of catalytic converters from Performance Water Systems and Choptank Transport.
During a review of Performance Water Systems’ surveillance video from Jan. 6, officers observed a suspect wearing a light-colored shirt — later identified as Whitaker — walking around two trucks with a flashlight just before 7 p.m. Police also noted that the suspect walked with a distinct limp. The suspect walked around the parking lot for 10 minutes before leaving and returning just after 10 p.m. wearing a dark-colored shirt.
Surveillance video showed a flashlight shining around and underneath three trucks for about eight minutes before it was turned off just before 10:30 p.m.
Three vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen, with a total loss of about $5,700, according to the police report.
Officers also reviewed surveillance footage from Choptank Transport’s facility from the same night.
Around 10:47 p.m., officers observed a black Mercedes Benz sedan drive into the back entrance of Choptank Transport and park next to a box truck. The video showed a suspect exiting the passenger door of the sedan, obtaining a white board from the trunk, and getting under the box truck. Police believe the board was used to cover up the activity under the truck.
A catalytic converter was stolen from the truck, with an estimated value of $600.
Timestamps on the surveillance videos indicate that the theft at Choptank Transport occurred about 30 minutes after the theft at Performance Water Systems. The two businesses are less than a mile apart, according to the police report.
Officers in Easton shared a bulletin with other local law enforcement agencies regarding the thefts and received calls from the Salisbury Police Department and Delaware State Police. The other agencies shared information about multiple catalytic converter thefts involving a similar suspect and vehicle.
A Delaware State Police detective informed officers in Easton that they arrested Whitaker in Delaware on Jan. 18. According to the police report, he was operating a Mercedes Benz matching the vehicle that was seen on surveillance footage in Easton.
EPD officers obtained a search warrant for Whitaker’s cell phone to create a timeline. Data from the cell towers and timestamps from the surveillance footage indicated that the cell tower locations are consistent with the thefts and the videos, according to the police report.
Whitaker is scheduled to appear in the Talbot County District Court for a preliminary inquiry on May 20.
