ST. MICHAELS — A Denton man faces charges of robbery and burglary following a reported altercation in St. Michaels on June 16.
St. Michaels Police Department responded at 1:27 a.m. to a call from 105 Locust St. where a woman told them a man had entered her home without permission and stole her cell phone and purse. Police did not identify the alleged victim.
The woman told officers she confronted the man, and while attempting to retrieve her items in a brief chase, she fell to the ground sustaining minor injuries, police said.
Police said their investigation identified the man as Ernest Lee McClease, 49, of 320 Academy Street, Denton. Online court records show McClease is a former St. Michaels resident.
An arrest warrant for McClease was obtained on multiple charges, including robbery, first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary and theft under $1,500.
Members of the St. Michaels Police Department authored a search warrant for 320 Academy Avenue in Denton, which they carried out June 23 with the assistance of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and the Denton Police Department.
The search found stolen items belonging to the woman, police said.
McClease was apprehended during the search. He is being held at the Talbot County Detention Center.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20 in Talbot County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.