DENTON — A Denton man faces charges of assault after allegedly attacking deputies sent to check on his welfare Sunday.
Caroline County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Sharp Road just after 5 p.m. May 29 to check on the welfare of Travis James Gilliland, 34. When deputies made contact, Gilliland attempted to flee, striking Dfc. Tracy Ferguson with a door, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gilliland grabbed a large kitchen knife and charged at deputies holding the knife in an aggressive manner, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies were able to take Gilliland into custody without injury and took him to the hospital for emergency evaluation.
Previously, Denton Police had responded to a glass break alarm at 2:15 a.m. Friday, May 27, at a gun shop in the 200 block Market Street. Officers found someone had smashed the front door glass of The Gunfather with a brick and spray painted the word BLOOD in red on the front window of the store.
Town video captured images of a white male, possibly in his 20s, with dark hair and a stocky build committing the acts, police said.
About 2:47 a.m. Friday, the owner of the store received an email with the subject line stating, “next time it’s a Molotov,” according to Denton Police Chief George W. Bacorn Jr. The body of the email contained an obvious distain for firearms merchants, he said.
It should be noted that there are several occupied apartments in the same building as the store, Bacorn added.
Still photos of the suspect were obtained from various surveillance systems. Those photos were reviewed by Denton Police and allied agency officers and a suspect was identified as Gilliland.
Charges were applied for and an arrest warrant was issued. That warrant was served when Gilliland was released from the hospital about 1:30 Monday morning, May 30 without incident, Bacorn said. Gilliland was processed and initially held without bail.
After a bail review May 31 in Caroline County District Court, a judge ordered Gilliland released on a $50,000 unsecured bond with an ankle monitor.
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office sought and obtained charges on Gilliland of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering.
Gilliland was still in custody at the Caroline County Detention Center Wednesday, June 1, waiting to be fitted with an ankle monitor when the sheriff’s office served him with the additional charges.
Gilliland was held on no bond on those charges and remains incarcerated at the detention center in Denton.
