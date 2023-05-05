DENTON — A Denton man has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder. The charges stem from a fight that occurred in the front yard of a residence at Blue Heron Drive about 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, police said.
Denton Police responded to the 1500 block for a report of a fight between two males. On arrival, police found two victims, a woman with a knife wound to her hand and a man who sustained stab and slice wounds to his head and neck. Officers rendered aid to the victims until medical personnel arrived. Both victims were treated by Caroline County Emergency Medical Services. The woman was taken to by ambulance to Tidal Health in Seaford and the man was flown by Maryland State Police aviation to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Both victims were treated for their injuries and released.
On Thursday night, Darrell Jackson, 46, was located by police at a nearby residence. He requested medical attention for injuries sustained during the fight. Caroline County Emergency Medical Services treated Jackson and took him to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton by ambulance. Jackson was arrested once he was released from the hospital.
Denton Police Chief George Bacorn said during the police investigation they learned the man and woman victims were having a heated discussion in their front yard when Jackson, a neighbor, interjected himself into the argument. The male victim and Jackson got into a physical altercation in the victims' front yard which spilled into the street. The woman attempted to break up the fight. At some point during the altercation, Jackson produced a folding pocket knife and "slashed/stabbed" both victims, according to police.
Jackson is charged with two counts each attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault second degree, reckless endangerment and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. Jackson was also charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Jackson was taken before a District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance. Jackson was held without bail.
