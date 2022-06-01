DENTON — A Denton man has been charged with malicious destruction of property, threat of arson and threat of mass violence after police say he used a brick to smash the front door glass of a local gun shop.
Denton Police responded to a glass break alarm at 2:15 a.m. Friday, May 27, at a business in the 200 block Market Street. Officers found someone had smashed the front door glass with a brick and spray painted the word BLOOD# in red on the front window of the store. The window had been cleaned, but the front door of The Gunfather remained boarded up Tuesday evening.
Town video captured images of a white male, possibly in his 20s, with dark hair and a stocky build committing the acts, police said.
About 2:47 a.m. Friday, the owner of the store received an email with the subject line stating, “next time it’s a Molotov,” according to Denton Police Chief George W. Bacorn Jr. The body of the email contained an obvious distain for firearms merchants, he said.
It should be noted that there are several occupied apartments in the same building as the store, Bacorn added.
Still photos of the suspect were obtained from various surveillance systems. Those photos were reviewed by Denton Police and allied agency officers and a suspect was identified as Travis James Gilliland, 34, of Denton.
Charges were applied for and an arrest warrant was issued. That warrant was served on May 30 without incident, police said. Gilliland was processed and initially held without bail.
After a bail review May 31 in Caroline County District Court, Gilliland was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.