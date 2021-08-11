DENTON — A Denton man was charged with second-degree assault after deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Haven Street about 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Deputies met with Katherin N. Peterson, who told them she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Zachary R. Sard, 24. Based on evidence gathered at the scene, Sard was arrested and charged, police said.
Sard was initially held on no bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. After a bail review hearing Aug. 2, Sard was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.