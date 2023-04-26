DENTON — A Denton man was sentenced Friday, April 21, to 13 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child in Talbot and Caroline counties over a decade ago.
Mirza Shabbir Ahmed, 68, pleaded guilty in February to sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense in connection to numerous sexual assaults on a male juvenile in multiple locations in both counties.
Caroline Circuit Court Judge Heather L. Price handed down a total of 13 years of active incarceration: a 10-year sentence for the sexual abuse of a minor conviction and a three-year sentence for the third-degree sex offense conviction.
Price gave Ahmed 426 days of credit for time served since his arrest in February 2022 on the three-year sentence. No credit for time served was given on the 10-year sentence.
Much of the case against Ahmed stemmed from a detailed interview with the victim, who’s now an adult. In charging documents filed in Talbot County last March, the man told police that Ahmed abused him over the course of several years when he was a child. The man said Ahmed was a family friend and that family members believed Ahmed to be trustworthy.
The man told police he recalled anywhere from 75 to 150 instances of sexual abuse at two Easton residences between 2008 and 2011.
The man detailed two specific incidents in a March 2022 interview with police, explaining that Ahmed forced himself upon the victim by kissing him, touching his genitals and penetrating his rectum.
The man said he was not seriously injured in the sexual assaults, but did experience bruising and soreness. The man also told police that Ahmed inserted household items into his rectum and physically restrained and choked him at times.
Additionally, the man told police that nothing was ever consensual between him and Ahmed, according to charging documents.
In charging documents, the man said after going through health and sexual education classes, he realized what Ahmed was doing was wrong. The man told police that in 2012 or 2013 he became more self aware that he was being sexually abused.
The man told police he eventually stood up to Ahmed, telling him that his actions were wrong and that he should go to jail.
Several months later, Ahmed left the United States and went to Pakistan, the man told police.
The man told police he attempted suicide in Delaware and left a note detailing Ahmed’s abuse. Delaware State Police found the note and forwarded the information to the Denton Police Department. Charges were issued, but Ahmed had left the country.
Online court records indicate that an arrest warrant for Ahmed was issued in late April 2013 and was not served until last year.
Charging documents said Ahmed’s passport was flagged and he was detained when he flew back to New York. The Denton Police Department extradited Ahmed to Caroline County in February 2022.
The two separate cases on the same sexual assaults were filed in Talbot and Caroline counties, and Ahmed was sentenced in both cases Friday.
Following his release from prison, Ahmed will be placed on five years of supervised probation and will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender — a lifetime registry. He is also barred from contacting the victim.
If you suspect a child is being abused, call 911 or contact Caroline County Department of Social Services Office of Child Support.
