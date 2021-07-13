PRESTON — The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a June 27 burglary reported in Preston.
Aubrey Dunn of the 100 block of Williamson Street reported someone pushed in a window air conditioner and entered his residence. An undisclosed amount of cash was reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 410-479-2515.
