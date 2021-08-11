GREENSBORO — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious destruction of property and attempted car theft in Greensboro.
Deputies responded to the 11,000 block of Greensboro Road a call from Jocelyn Pskowski regarding malicious destruction of property at 12:34 p.m. Aug. 3. While there deputies found someone had attempted to steal the vehicle by manipulating the steering column. An estimated $400 in damage was done to the car, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-479-2515.
