EAST NEW MARKET — Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Dorchester County crash that killed one pedestrian and left another injured Sunday evening.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police from the Easton Barrack responded to a call reporting a crash on Maryland Route 16, at the south of the Route 392 intersection in East New Market.
Troopers responded and found three vehicles involved and two people lying in a nearby ditch with obvious injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, both victims were initially in a Toyota Tundra truck that slid off of the road into a ditch on the northbound side of Route 16. Both of them exited the vehicle.
For reasons unknown at this time, a Ford Escape traveling northbound on Route 16 stopped on the scene. Moments later, a third vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling in the same direction struck the back of the Ford. After being struck, the Ford came to rest on the southbound side of Route 16 in a ditch.
Crash team investigators believe the Hyundai Elantra then slid off of the northbound side of the roadway when it struck both pedestrians, who were outside of their vehicle at the time. The Hyundai came to rest in the ditch on the northbound side of Route 16.
The deceased victim is identified as Loc Van Trang, 61, Hurlock, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Cambridge where he was taken after being struck.
The second victim, and wife of the deceased is identified as Xuan Thao Thi Tu, 62, of Hurlock, Maryland. She was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury where she is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
The preliminary investigation indicates that weather was a contributing circumstance in this crash. The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene. County EMS personnel responded and transported the injured victims to area hospitals.
There were no reported injuries to the driver of the Ford Escape or to the driver and passenger of the Hyundai Elantra.
No charges have been filed. Upon completion of the investigation, troopers will review the case with the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.
Maryland State Police troopers were assisted by deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
The crash team is continuing to investigate, police said.
