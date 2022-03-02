WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss for the District of Delaware announced Feb. 18 that Scott C. Foster, 42 of Dover, was sentenced Feb. 17 to 240 months in prison followed by 120 months of supervised release. Foster pled guilty to one count of enticement of a minor to produce child pornography on May 20, 2021.
According to publicly filed documents and statements made in open court, in the summer of 2016, Foster posed as teenage boys on Facebook and used aggressive and manipulative tactics to coerce and entice three minor females into producing child pornography. Foster attempted to do the same with eight other minor females and made overtures to even more.
“Scott Foster caused harm to young people who resided in Caroline County and their families. The fact he lived in another state did not prevent him from being brought to justice,” said Caroline County State’s Attorney Joe Riley in a Facebook post. The case dates back to 2017. “This investigation was part of great detective work from Caroline County Sheriff’s Office. Foster will serve 20 years for what he has done. One of the reasons we decided to pursue the federal route because of their truth in sentencing and lack of early release.”
Weiss said, “Technology and social media are ubiquitous and pervasive aspects of the lives of many U.S. children. And while much good comes from such interconnectedness, there are dangers and pitfalls as well. We are committed to protecting all children from predators like Scott C. Foster, so that children may use and enjoy such modern miracles without fear of becoming prey to the pernicious harm of child pornography.”
“Foster exploited the trust of his minor victims by masquerading as a peer. He manipulated and coerced these young people into creating exploitative material — a malicious tactic that is becoming all too common,” said Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker of the HSI Philadelphia Field Office. “This sentence illustrates the seriousness of this crime. HSI stands with our law enforcement partners in our continuing efforts to keep our children safe online and hold those who would prey on them to account.”
Homeland Security Investigations, the Delaware Child Predator Task Force, and the Caroline County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office investigated, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham L. Robinson of the District of Delaware prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.
