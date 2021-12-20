EASTON — Following a head-on crash at the intersection of Maryland Route 322 and Airpark Drive Monday morning that sent two individuals to the hospital with minor injuries, one of the drivers was issued multiple citations for driving under the influence and failing to obey right of way rules.
Just before noon on Dec. 20, Easton Police and emergency medical services responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 322 and Airpark Drive.
According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by John Hardesty, 73, of Easton, was northbound on the Easton bypass and attempted to turn left on Airpark Drive when it struck a 2021 Hyundai car, which was traveling south on the bypass.
Both vehicles had a green light, but the Chevrolet failed to give the right of way to the Hyundai, said EPD spokesperson Lt. George Paugh III.
After striking the Hyundai, the Chevrolet went over a curb and clipped a small truck waiting at the light at Airpark Drive.
Hardesty and a female passenger in the Hyundai were taken to the local hospital to be evaluated for non life-threatening injuries.
After Hardesty was taken to the hospital, officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him, police said. Police performed a field sobriety test and determined that he was driving under the influence.
Hardesty was issued nine citations related to driving under the influence and neglecting to follow right of way rules. Online court records indicate that Hardesty was found guilty of driving under the influence twice in the past 15 years.
This is the fifth crash to have occurred at the intersection of Route 322 and Airpark Drive in 2021.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
