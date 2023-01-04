Court News

BALTIMORE — U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett Wednesday, Jan. 4, sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, a/k/a “Poo”, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal drug distribution charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes, killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement and being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition. Briscoe was convicted of those charges on June 8, 2022, after a 12-day jury trial.


